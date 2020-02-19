Owens Corning reports Q4 results in line with estimates; shares +5%

Feb. 19, 2020 12:14 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)OCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Owens Corning (OC +5.6%) reported Q4 net sales of $1.69B, a decline of 1.7% Y/Y; and net earnings of $72M (-57.9% Y/Y) and adj. EBIT of $204M (-10.5% Y/Y).
  • Composites sales $480M (flat); and EBIT as percentage of sales 12% (flat).
  • Insulation sales $723M (-1% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 12.3% down by 430 bps.
  • Roofing sales $529M (-3% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 16.5% up by 125 bps.
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 22.6%; and operating margin declined by 290 bps to 10%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $315M (-6.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 93 bps to 18.6%.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities YTD was $1.04B, compared to $803M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $590M.
  • FY20 Outlook: Insulation, company expects a favorable market outlook for U.S. new residential construction and modest growth in global construction and industrial markets. Composites, company expects a weaker glass fiber market in the first-half of the year which is expected to strengthen in the second-half, consistent with global industrial production. Roofing, company expects relatively flat U.S. shingle industry shipments, assuming average storm demand.
  • Previously: Owens Corning EPS and revenue in-line (Feb. 19)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.