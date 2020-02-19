Owens Corning reports Q4 results in line with estimates; shares +5%
Feb. 19, 2020 12:14 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)OCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (OC +5.6%) reported Q4 net sales of $1.69B, a decline of 1.7% Y/Y; and net earnings of $72M (-57.9% Y/Y) and adj. EBIT of $204M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Composites sales $480M (flat); and EBIT as percentage of sales 12% (flat).
- Insulation sales $723M (-1% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 12.3% down by 430 bps.
- Roofing sales $529M (-3% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales 16.5% up by 125 bps.
- Q4 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 22.6%; and operating margin declined by 290 bps to 10%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $315M (-6.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 93 bps to 18.6%.
- Net cash flow provided by operating activities YTD was $1.04B, compared to $803M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $590M.
- FY20 Outlook: Insulation, company expects a favorable market outlook for U.S. new residential construction and modest growth in global construction and industrial markets. Composites, company expects a weaker glass fiber market in the first-half of the year which is expected to strengthen in the second-half, consistent with global industrial production. Roofing, company expects relatively flat U.S. shingle industry shipments, assuming average storm demand.
