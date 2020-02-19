Hormel Foods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)HRLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+0.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
