Hormel Foods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)HRLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.