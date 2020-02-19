SolarEdge shoots higher as analyst lifts price target ahead of earnings
Feb. 19, 2020 12:15 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)SEDGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +14.1%) surges to all-time highs ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report due after today's close.
- Cascend Securities analyst Eric Ross raised his stock price target to $140 from $120 and maintained his Buy rating, saying "storage is gathering real momentum across all makers," as Tesla's home battery Powerwall has made it "sexy" and as solar power storage systems are growing in consumer applications.
- For commercial projects, Ross says his data shows inverter pricing continued its growth from last year, with pricing reflecting "strong demand combined with nicely balanced supply."
- SolarEdge has missed EPS expectations the past four quarters but has beaten revenue forecasts for every quarter since it went public in March 2015.
- SEDG's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.