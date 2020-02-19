Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.51M (+25.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.