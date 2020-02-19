InterDigital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)IDCCBy: SA News Team
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 ($0.05 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.44M (+29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IDCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.