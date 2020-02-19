Henry Schein Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)HSICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (-21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.