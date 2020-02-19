DelMar Pharma up 4% advancement of VAL-083 study
Feb. 19, 2020 12:24 PM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)KTRABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +4.2%) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that the last participant has been enrolled and has begun treatment in a China-based single-arm, open-label, 30-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), combined with radiotherapy, in newly diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in a first-line setting.
- The primary endpoint is tumor response, measured by MRI, every 42 days up to 10 months. Preliminary data should be available in August.
- Small molecule VAL-083 is a chemotherapeutic, specifically, a bifunctional alkylating agent that kills cancer cells by breaking up DNA.