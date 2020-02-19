Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

