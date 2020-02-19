Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.04M (+28.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.