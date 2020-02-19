LKQ Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)LKQBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.02B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LKQ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.