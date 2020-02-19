Twitter acquires template maker Chroma Labs
Feb. 19, 2020 12:29 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR +1.7%) has acquired Chroma Labs, the maker of a stories app that could add an engagement boost.
- Terms weren't disclosed, though Twitter characterizes it as an acquisition rather than acqui-hire, and the technology is likely to be put to work on Twitter's core efforts.
- Chroma was founded by Instagram Boomerang inventor John Barnett, and its Chroma Stories app allows users to fill in templates for posting collages and more to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more, according to the report.
- Chroma's iPhone app will live on, but without more updates, as the team will be split up to work on Twitter's product, design and engineering teams.