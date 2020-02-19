S&P hits new high amid China support, decent U.S. housing starts

The S&P 500 touches a new all-time high after China indicates it will provide some support to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus and, in the U.S., housing starts fared better than expected in January.

The S&P 500 rises 0.6% , the Nasdaq advances 1.0% , and the Dow gains 0.6% ; the S&P hit an intraday high of 3,391.57, surpassing the previous high of 3,385.09 reached last Thursday.

10-year bond price slips, nudging yield up 1 basis point to 1.56%.

Crude oil rises 2.2% to $53.21 per barrel; gold rises 0.4% to $1,610.00 per ounce.

The U.S. Dollar Index continues to rise, up 0.3% to 99.69.

By S&P 500 sector, information technology ( +1.1% ) and financials ( +0.9% ) outperform the broader market, while the typically defensive real estate ( -0.9% ) and utilities ( -0.8% ) sectors trail.