Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)MLCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.