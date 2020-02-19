Newmont to add autonomous haulage fleet to Australian mine
- Newmont (NEM +1.4%) says it will spend $150M on an autonomous haulage system at its Boddington mine in Australia in an attempt to improve safety and productivity while extending the mine's life by at least two years.
- Newmont says Boddington, when becoming fully operational next year, will be the world's first open pit gold mine with an autonomous haul truck fleet; the system will use Caterpillar (CAT +0.2%) trucks.
- "Not only does Boddington continue to deliver strong performance, our investment in autonomous haul trucks will generate an internal rate of return greater than 35% with a more controlled and efficient haulage operation," Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer says.
- The company says it also sees additional upside potential from the replication of the autonomous system at other Newmont operations.