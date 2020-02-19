Tenneco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)TENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.