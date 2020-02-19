Visteon Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)VCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $748M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.