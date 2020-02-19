Texas Roadhouse Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.68M (+17.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.