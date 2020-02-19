Pilgrim's Pride Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.