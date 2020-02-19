Fresenius Medical Care Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is €1.37 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €5B (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

