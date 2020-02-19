Hercules Capital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.36 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Total investment income Estimate is $69.47M (+22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten NII estimates 75% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.