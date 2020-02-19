Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)RSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+60.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (-11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.