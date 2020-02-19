Livent Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-78.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.7M (-36.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.