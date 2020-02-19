Aaron's Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)AANBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.