HollyFrontier Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-75.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (-16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.