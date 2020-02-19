National CineMedia Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.08M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.