Genesis Energy sinks to multiyear lows after weak Q4

Genesis Energy (GEL -11% ) slumps to its lowest in more than a decade after Q4 earnings and revenues both come in well short of expectations.

Genesis says Q4 net income of $22.4M compared to a net of $24.8M for the same period a year ago, but cash flows from operating activities of $50.6M fell 39% to $82.5M for the year-ago quarter.

Q4 available cash before reserves to common unitholders of $87.7M provided 1.3x coverage for the quarterly distribution.

For FY 2020, the company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $640M-$680M, assuming the margin contribution from its soda ash operations comes in $35M-$45M below the $165M it earned in 2019.

Genesis says it believes in the long-term fundamentals and the cost competitive advantage natural soda ash enjoys over synthetically produced product, while noting that "because of the nature of the mix of contracts, it can take anywhere from 4-8 quarters for the underlying fundamentals to get prices back on historical trend."