BJ's Restaurants Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.2M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.