Credit Suisse clips PT on Conagra Brands

Credit Suisse lowers estimates on Neutral-rated Conagra Brands (CAG -1.9% ) on its view that management's profit warning was company specific after taking in the tone from food peers at the CAGNY conference.

The firm expects FY20 EPS of $2.00 vs. $2.08 prior and $2.02 consensus and FY21 EPS of $2.15 vs. $2.22 prior and $2.25 consensus.

Analyst Robert Moskow: "We think the company overestimated the momentum in the business after shipping ahead of consumption in 2Q and assumed that retail consumption at its biggest customer would accelerate after its October shelf reset. Instead, retail consumption fell well below expectations in January, exacerbated by tough weather comparisons."

CS clips its price target on Conagra to $31 from $32.