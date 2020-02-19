Shell Midstream Partners Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)SHLXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.47M (-14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.