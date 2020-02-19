Newmont Goldcorp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 Newmont Corporation (NEM) By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.02B (+47.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.