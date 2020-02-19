Fortescue Metals reports record revenues for H1

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says H1 revenues surged 83% Y/Y to US$6.5B (A$9.71B), underpinned by its highest ever iron ore production and shipments and a strong iron ore price.

H1 underlying net profit after tax nearly quadrupled to US$2.46B (A$3.68B), above a UBS forecast of $2.37B, from US$644M in the year-ago period.

Contributing to the record revenue was an average realized iron ore price of US$80 per dry metric ton, compared with US$47/dmt in the year-ago period.

The miner declared an interim dividend of A$0.76/share, up from A$0.19 last year but below a A$0.80 consensus forecast, indicating a conservative stance amid uncertainties over global growth.

"It's not unusual for the interim to be a bit lower and that we have a stronger full-year payout ratio," CEO Elizabeth Gaines said during the company's earnings conference call.

Gaines also said Fortescue's iron ore shipments and customer payments had not been affected by the coronavirus, although rising steel inventories and logistics were a key headwind for customers.