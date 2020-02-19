American Electric Power Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)AEPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.37B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.