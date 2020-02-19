CommScope Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)COMMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+115.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COMM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.