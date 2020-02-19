Mednax Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)MDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $900.85M (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.