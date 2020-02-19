Teleflex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)TFXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.22 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $679.01M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.