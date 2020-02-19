Needham turns cautious on Appian valuation; shares -2.6%

Needham downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from Buy to Hold, citing valuation with shares up 66% YTD.
Analyst Jack Andrews sees Appian as positioned to benefit from the adoption of low-code platforms and operating leverage improvements, driven by partnerships and pre-built solutions.
The analyst sees the upside already priced into shares but would become more constructive on "any type of pullback, or more evidence of a sustainable acceleration in subscription revenue growth."
Appian shares are down 2.6% to $61.66. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.