Needham turns cautious on Appian valuation; shares -2.6%

Needham downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from Buy to Hold, citing valuation with shares up 66% YTD.

Analyst Jack Andrews sees Appian as positioned to benefit from the adoption of low-code platforms and operating leverage improvements, driven by partnerships and pre-built solutions.

The analyst sees the upside already priced into shares but would become more constructive on "any type of pullback, or more evidence of a sustainable acceleration in subscription revenue growth."