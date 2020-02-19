Covanta Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETCovanta Holding Corporation (CVA)CVABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.43M (-3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.