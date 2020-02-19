PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $794.91M (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.