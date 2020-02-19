Southern Co Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue estimate is $5.27B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.