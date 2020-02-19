Consolidated Edison Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)EDBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.