Dish higher as Q4 beats despite subscriber slide

Dish Network (DISH +0.6% ) is slightly higher today after its Q4 report beat high-end estimates, even as subscribers dwindled.

Revenues dipped 2.1% but at $3.24B came in $90M better than expected.

EPS of $0.69 was $0.05 better than the prior year and $0.10 better than consensus.

Net subscriber losses at the core Dish Network were better than expected - a drop of 100,000 subs, vs. an expected drop of 122,000 - but Sling TV lost a net 94,000 subs vs. a forecast gain of 91,000.

Overall, pay-TV net losses were 194,000 vs. a consensus for a decline of 32,000. The company ended the quarter with 11.99M pay TV subs (9.4M Dish, 2.59M Sling).

ARPU was $87.02, vs. expected $84.91.

