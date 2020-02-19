Macau to restart betting with limited action

Authorities in Macau expect 29 of the 39 active casinos in the city will reopen at midnight on Thursday on a limited basis.

Only about 1,800 of the 6,754 gaming tables in Macau will be open for action initially.

Macau has not reported any new coronavirus infections since February 4.

Related stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK