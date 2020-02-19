'Dividend fireworks' lift Concho, Devon, Diamondback

Shares in shale producers Concho Resources (CXO +7.6% ), Devon Energy (DVN +2.6% ) and Diamondback Energy (FANG +6.6% ) are all sharply higher, as "dividend fireworks blaze a bright light in a dark sky for oil and gas stocks."

Alongside its Q4 earnings report, Concho said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.20/share and cut its 2020 planned capex by ~10% from the previous year to $2.6B-$2.8B.

Devon said it would hike its dividend by 22% to $0.11/share and trimmed the top end of its 2020 E&P budget by $50M to $1.7B-$1.85B range.

Diamondback doubled its dividend to $0.37/share and plans more increases, as CFO Kaes Van't Hof says "the only consistent message we've heard from our large shareholders is that they want the dividend larger sooner."

Diamondback expects to spend $2.8B-$3B in 2020, roughly flat with last year.