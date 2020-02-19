Fed sees need for regular open market operations to maintain reserves

The repurchase agreement, or repo, operations that the Fed implemented in mid-September 2019 to calm money markets did what they were intended to do and proceeded smoothly, Fed officials said, according to the minutes from its Jan. 28-29 meeting.

The need for sizable Treasury bill purchases and repo operations will diminish as reserves approach "durably ample levels," so that the purchases and repo operations will be "gradually scaled back or phased out," they said.

They also added that regular open market operations will be needed over time to accommodate trend growth in the Fed's liabilities and to maintain an ample level of reserves.

They also discussed the possibility of creating a standing repo facility "to reduce the banking system's demand for reserves over the longer term."

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH