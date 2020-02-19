Wider losses seen for this offshore driller as recovery is pushed out

Transocean (RIG -2.7% ) shares extend their post-earnings drop after Argus downgraded the stock to Sell from Hold, forecasting even wider than previously expected losses ahead in 2020.

Argus analyst David Coleman says he remains concerned about the challenging conditions in the offshore drilling market in spite of the company's relatively new fleet, while lowering his expected FY 2020 EPS loss to $0.77 from $0.56 after the Q4 earnings miss.

Coleman says Transocean has seen its balance sheet deteriorate despite proceeds from the sale or scrapping of older vessels, which has in turn led to credit downgrades, even while the company has worked to strengthen its financial position.

Coleman does not expect Transocean to return to profitability until 2023 at the earliest.

RIG's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.