Airbus defense unit plans to cut 2,300-plus jobs

Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY +0.9% ) Defense and Space business lays out plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs, as part of its consultation process with the European Works Council on the company's planned restructuring.

The company's plan foresees a reduction of 2,360 positions until the end of 2021, including 630 positions in Spain, 357 in the U.K., 404 in France and 829 in Germany, among others.

The head of the defense business says talks are ready to start with labor representatives, as the companyretrenches following setbacks with its A400M military transporter.