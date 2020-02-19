Forever 21 deal is finalized

Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group (SPG -1.5% ), and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +0.4% ) announce the acquisition of fast fashion retailer Forever 21, which filed for bankruptcy in September.

Authentic Brands and Simon Property will each own 37.5% of and Brookfield Property will own 25% of the intellectual property and operating businesses.

The ownership structure is similar to that of Aéropostale's. It's expected that Forever 21 stores will continue to operate across the U.S. and international territories.

The retailer is working with various landlords to continue store operations in key regions and will convert its current, owned store operations in Central America, South America, Mexico, the Philippines, and the Caribbean to a licensed partnership model.

The new ownership group will worth with existing and new partners to expand Forever 21 across key regions, including South America, Western and Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and India.