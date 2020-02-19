Tegna says it won't add Standard General directors

Tegna (TGNA +2.7% ) has named Karen Grimes to its board as an indepedent director, and announces that it won't be adding any of Standard General's nominees.

Grimes spent more than than 20 years at Wellington Management company, and Tegna says her addition is part of an "ongoing refreshment process" that's added six new independent directors over the past five years.

But: "Upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee, its Board of Directors has unanimously determined that it would not be in the best interest of TEGNA shareholders to add any of the four Standard General nominees to TEGNA’s Board."

Standard General launched a slate of four in an effort to get a more favorable board for its stance in support of a merger or takeover, which has resulted in pushback from the company.