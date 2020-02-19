Wedbush sees upside for Cedar Fair

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman thinks Cedar Fair (FUN -0.2% ) is flourishing following some brutal weather conditions during the first five months of last year.

He thinks the bounceback by the theme park operator is helping to make the case that much of the weakness over the last two years was largely weather related.

"We would expect valuation to improve as investors gain confidence that the current payout is sustainable," writes Hardiman.

Wedbush keeps its price target on FUN of $62, which equates to a total return of 22% (15% capital return and 7% yield). The average sell-side PT on Cedar Fair is $64.13.

