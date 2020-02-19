Enphase shines bright as guidance eases concerns over China exposure

Enphase Energy (ENPH +39.7% ) explodes to record highs after topping expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues and guiding for Q1 revenues of $200M-$210M, well above consensus for $174M.

Enphase says it shipped more than 2.1M microinverters in the quarter and achieved volume shipments of its highest power microinverter, IQ 7A.

The company says shipments of its Encharge battery storage system utilizing Ensemble energy management technology remain on track for March 2020.

There have been concerns about Enphase's supply chain given that the company uses a contract manufacturing facility in China, but its supplier has been steadily ramping back up following Chinese New Year disruptions.

In its earnings conference call, Enphase said it does not expect a big impact to Q1 revenue from the coronavirus at this point, but just in case, it is ramping up production capability in Mexico, with a goal to double capacity to 1M microinverters per quarter by Q4.

Other solar names also are surging higher, including SEDG +17.8% , SPWR +13.6% , JKS +10.3% , VSLR +6.2% , CSIQ +4.5% , RUN +3.6% , FSLR +2.7% .

ETF: TAN